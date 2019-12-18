Blind kitten found wrapped in a bag in a pile of trash finds home for the holidays

article

Meet Ilene.

The adorable kitten has had a rough start to life. Not only was she born without eyes, but according to the Oregon Humane Society, Ilene was brought in after being found soaked from the rain and wrapped in a bag in a pile of trash.

"A good Samaritan heard her cries for help, wrapped her in a t-shirt and brought her to the local animal shelter in Madera, CA."

The Oregon Humane Society learned about her story and immediately agreed to take her in.

“When we got the call to help with Ilene, we immediately said ‘yes,’” says Mia Heaslet, OHS Second Chance Program Manager. “We are fortunate at OHS to have a great medical team who are well versed in unusual conditions.”

The shelter says that Ilene was affectionate and purring right from the start.

“It’s likely that she has a condition called microphthalmia in both eyes and was already blind,” says Dr. Maia Titcomb, OHS veterinarian. “This condition is usually caused by a congenital defect in cats, but can also be due to trauma or infection.”

The little furball had surgery on her eyes to prevent future infection -- remaining as playful as ever.

In an update, the shelter says Ilene was adopted on Dec. 14.

"Ilene the blind kitten is a holiday miracle," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

