Blind archery student competes at Florida high school

One Orange County student is gearing up for a summer of archery competitions. Her skills on the range are pretty impressive, but that's not the only thing that's caught people's attention.

During class, "B" Liborio moves swiftly as she puts on her archery equipment. It's only when she reaches down to pick up her bow that you notice something. A slight pause. A quick feel for assurance. But, then just as quickly — the hesitation disappears.

Her coach alerts the students the range is hot – which means they're clear to shoot their arrows. B fires.

"I don't think looking would help me too much anyway," said B, "These are kind of small and blend in."

B couldn't clearly see each ring on the target if she wanted to. She's legally blind.

"I can see the colors, but it kind of looks like a blur to me," said B.

But, she chose the archery class at East River High School anyway.

It's another challenge she's tackling head-on. She currently has a 4.7 weighted GPA, placed first in the varsity division of the Braille challenge which is held in California, and is a member of the Opera Orlando Youth Company. If it's something she wants — she's going to go after it.

Coach Peter McCormick reached out to British Blind Sport to get the needed equipment for the archery class shipped from overseas. The foot jig helps her position her body toward the target. The class is hands-on for B too.

"If I would let her do it, she'd try to do it all by herself all the time, said Coach Peter McCormick," I would say 90%. I don't shoot the bow. I don't pull back the string."

Coach McCormick serves as B's eyes for safety and explains where her arrows land during test shots.

B says she doesn't need to see because she knows what a successful shot feels like. So, after a few equipment adjustments and body re-positioning — she's hitting in the yellow on her own. FOX 35's Randi Hildreth asked her how that moment feels.

"Some people shooting less, some shooting more – all aiming the arrow at the target to shoot the target if we can. Archers at our core," said Liborio.

B shoots side by side with sighted archers and has been placed in her division based on her disability.

On the school's Olympic Archery Team, she's competed in three matches this year on a triple team. In one of her matches, she shot her first bullseye in competition.

There aren't many blind archers, so the team hopes this summer will bring more competition.

"She is quite competitive. I am really impressed with her, her grit and self-efficacy."