Black bear seen in Altamonte Springs has left the area, FWC says

A young Black bear that was seen in a tree in Altamonte Springs Tuesday has left the area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release Wednesday morning.

FWC bear biologists, along with law enforcement, were at the scene on State Road 436 to help ensure the animal had plenty of space and residents kept their distance.

In the late evening, law enforcement helped the bear cross the busy road into a wooded area.

Officials say bears are more active during this time of year as young bears typically leave their mother's home range to try to find a new home.

To ensure residents do not have conflicts with local bears, the FWC is reminding residents to keep their garbage secured and remove all food attractants around their house. If bears cannot find food, they will typically move on.

If you feel threatened by a bear, you're asked to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).