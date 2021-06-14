Bizarre break-in at DeLand salon leaves thousands of dollars in damage

article

A salon owner is left with a mess after a bizarre break-in Saturday night.



David Sepulveda owns Sepulveda Hair Studio off US-92 in DeLand. Sunday morning, he says he and his receptionist found two holes in the building as they opened up the shop.

They checked their security cameras and saw a person carve a hole from the vacant building next door into the salon.

The person can be seen on video crawling through the floor, then on the ground to the esthetician room where they cut another hole.

Sepulveda thinks the person’s goal was to get into the T-mobile store next door. However, the wall appeared to be too sturdy and eventually the person left.

"I think he just got to that point and realized he couldn’t go further and just decided to leave," said salon receptionist Abigail Bozeman.

DeLand police told FOX 35 they are investigating how the person made entry and how they left.

Meantime, the owner believes damages could be in the thousands. He and his staff are asking the public to be on the lookout.

"It’s definitely scary because there are so many women that work here and we close at night," Bozeman said.