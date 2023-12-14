Billionaire Taylor Swift gives back: Where she’s donating millions

Taylor Swift is continuing to give back to the community with generous donations.

As the mega popstar topped the charts in the music industry, passed billionaire status and was even named Time’s Person of the Year – she also lent a helping hand to several charities.

Most recently, Swift reportedly donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund this week following the deadly tornadoes that swept through several counties in the state.

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said in a statement, according to Variety.



"Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown and the communities around it that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

Two children were among the six people killed when a series of tornadoes ravaged parts of Tennessee and Kentucky on Dec. 9, destroying dozens of homes and businesses, snapping utility poles and trees like matchsticks, and leaving tens of thousands of people without power as temperatures plunged into the 40s.

Swift’s sizable donation will help provide financial assistance, food and nutrition, temporary housing, debris cleanup and animal sheltering.

Residents and visitors clear debris as they search for pets and belongings at a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in Tennessee. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in 2010, the "Taylor Swift Charitable Fund" was established as a previous natural disaster struck Middle Tennessee "leaving unprecedented destruction in its wake."

"As Taylor Swift watched her beloved Music City suffer the ravages of the flood waters, she immediately knew she wanted to help. She joined her neighbors in supporting flood response and relief, then created this fund to continue that work and to serve as a vehicle for future giving opportunities," the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee stated on their site.

The "Anti-Hero" singer’s donations and charitable funds are among several that have left a lasting impact on the community.

While on the road for her successful Eras Tour, Swift made significant contributions to several food banks in cities where she performed in the United States.

In July, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank shared on their social media that Swift’s donation helped "to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties as inflation takes a toll on household budgets."

Ahead of Swift’s Era’s Tour stop in Tampa, she made yet another generous donation to a Florida food bank in April.

"Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025! Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!" the Instagram caption wrote.

As Swift recently received her fifth Golden Globe nomination and all eyes have been on her and new boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, the "Bejeweled" songstress previously gifted her Eras Tour staff more than $50 million.

Swift previously gifted her Eras Tour staff more than $50 million in bonuses. (John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Getty Images)

Sources confirmed to People magazine that Swift's gift amounted to approximately $55 million and was extended to all members of her crew, including technicians, riggers, caterers and dancers.

