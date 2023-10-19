Biketoberfest returns to Daytona Beach and business is booming

Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach and crowds are in full force.

"I love the action, I like the bikes," said Terry Moser, while visiting from Pennsylvania.

"I’ve been down here riding for almost 20 years, and Biketoberfest, I like it much better than Bike Week," said Bill Robinson.

Last year, some were worried about the lingering effects of Hurricane Ian slowing things down. However, crowds showed up then, and now the bars are still packed.

"This makes us money," said Bobby Honeycutt, the owner of Froggy's Saloon. "We lose money throughout the year or break even. This is our paycheck, this is where we make the money to make the improvements, give bonuses to our employees, and give us a little bit of breathing room."

"When you think about 100,000 bikers coming to our area, our community, the economic impact is enormous," said Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher. "Great weather, great friends and family members and communities. This will help our tourism industry, and so we’re excited to have these bikers in our community."

It's also the first big event since the Daytona Beach Police Department opened its new Seabreeze substation. Police hope the added presence will help curb crime in the busy section of the city.

But bikers tell FOX 35 they feel safe.

"This is better than any event in Florida," Robinson said.

Biketoberfest lasts through this Sunday.