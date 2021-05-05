Biden to speak on implementing his sweeping $1.9T American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday on his administration’s implementation of the American Rescue Plan.

The sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was passed earlier this year and provided $1,400 checks for most Americans and directed billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. Biden is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

The American Rescue Plan is also funding Biden’s national vaccination program, which hit its goal of administering 200 million shots by Biden’s 100th day in office.

On Tuesday, Biden announced he had set a new goal of getting 70% of American adults one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and to have 160 million fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

The Biden administration is in a "new phase" of vaccinations as it seeks to make it easier for people to get shots amid waning demand. Biden called for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis and said he will direct all federal pharmacy partners to do the same.

Nationwide, more than 56% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 41% of American adults are fully vaccinated against the virus, CDC data shows.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, one of three currently being administered in the U.S. and authorized for those 16 and older, has been found to offer protection for young people ages 12 to 15. The FDA is expected to expand its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for those 12 and older by early next week, according to the Associated Press.

Inoculating younger Americans will be critical in curbing the spread of the virus to end the pandemic. Part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan also calls for support to help local governments and schools safely reopen classrooms to in-person learning.

The White House did not say specifically which part of his plan’s implementation the president will be addressing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, health experts are projecting the coronavirus toll in the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention talked about the research earlier on Wednesday in a COVID-19 briefing.

But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted the variants are a "wild card" that could set back progress.

The CDC is currently reporting an average of about 350,000 new cases each week, 35,000 hospitalizations and more than 4,000 deaths.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 578,000.

