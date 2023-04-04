Expand / Collapse search

Biden to meet with experts about AI 'risks and opportunities'

By Zeke Miller
Associated Press
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023, in Fridley, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the "risks and opportunities" that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to "discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards" and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns from the powerful technology.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

