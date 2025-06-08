Bicyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash; search for driver underway

The Brief A bicyclist was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run crash at Pleasant Hill Road and Sun Cove Drive in Osceola County, according to FHP. The driver of a black Honda Accord fled the scene after striking the man, who was then hit again by another vehicle.



A man riding a bicycle was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles at an intersection in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Sun Cove Drive while both vehicles were traveling northbound around 5:30 a.m., troopers said. The bicyclist, identified only as an adult male, entered the intersection from the east and crossed into the path of a vehicle in the inside lane.

Investigators said the unknown vehicle, described by witnesses as a newer model black Honda Accord, had a green light and struck the bicyclist. The impact threw the victim into the outside lane, where a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta also traveling northbound struck him a second time. The driver of the Jetta attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid the man, authorities said.

The vehicle that initially struck the bicyclist fled the scene. The occupants of the Jetta were not injured and remained on scene to cooperate with authorities.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information about the crash or the fleeing vehicle is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

