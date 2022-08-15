Bicyclist killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash, troopers say

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a bicyclist was struck and killed on Monday evening while riding along the southbound lanes of Kirkman Rd. south of Washington St. in Orange County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. and involves an unknown vehicle that left the scene, investigators said. The bicyclist was taken to Health Central Hospital and pronounced deceased.

The FHP shut down portions of Kirkman Rd. for a lengthy investigation and to gather evidence. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

