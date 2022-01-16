Betty White: Where to see her 100th birthday celebration movie in Central Florida

Although beloved actress Betty White is no longer with us, her life and career will be celebrated on Monday as planned on what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

Fathom Events announced plans last month to show a film titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" on Jan. 17.

The entertainment group called the film a "celebration of America’s sweetheart," an opportunity to remember White’s life and career.

The producers said they developed a great love and admiration for White during the many years they worked with her.

"We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long," they said.

The film, which runs 1 hour and 40 minutes, offers a "revealing glimpse" into the actress’ life, including behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff and entertaining at home.

Rue McClanahan, Betty White, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty attend the Night of 100 Stars III After-Party circa 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Special guests include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, and many others.

If you want to see it in Central Florida, here are a list of theaters that have multiple showtimes on Monday:

Regal Winter Park Village

Cinemark Orlando

Cinemark at Universal CityWalk Orlando

AMC West Oaks 14

AMC Altamonte Mall 18

Regal Pointe Orlando

Regal Waterford Lakes

Regal Wekiva Riverwalk

Regal Oviedo Mall

Regal The Loop

AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24

Epic Theatres Mount Dora

Epic Theatres of West Volusia

AMC Lake Square 12

White reportedly suffered a stroke six days before she passed at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. The beloved TV legend's "immediate cause" of death is listed as a "cerebrovascular accident," which is the medical term for a stroke, per her death certificate which was obtained by TMZ.

Since her death, fans, along with many organizations have been paying homage to the late actress by donating to an animal shelter or rescue mission in her name. The movement has been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. The challenge asks fans to pick a humane society, local rescue or animal shelter in her memory and donate $5 in her name.

