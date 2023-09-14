‘Better Place’: *NSYNC announces 1st new song in decades

article

If you’ve finally recovered after catching *NSYNC reunited at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards for the first time in years, giving everyone nostalgia overload, then you better buckle up for their most recent announcement.

*NSYNC will release their first new song in over 20 years (cue Millennial screams).

The song, called "Better Place," will be featured in the upcoming movie "Trolls Band Together," which is set to hit theaters in November of this year, according to IMDB.

*NSYNC’s own Justin Timberlake has starred in both "Trolls" movies, voicing Branch, and he will reprise his character in the upcoming third installment.

Fans can get a taste of the new song in the movie trailer which dropped on Thursday, as well as on TikTok.

The announcement comes after all five members of the wildly popular 90s boy band gathered together once more and posted a video on social media Wednesday.

FILE - (L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Using audio from an episode of the NBC sitcom "Friends," the members asked one another if they knew something, teasing fans about Thursday’s announcement.

The entire song will be available for download on Sept. 29.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.