Best cities for a Florida spring break vacation
ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring break season has arrived and if you're looking for some fun with your family or friends, Florida is one of the most popular destinations in the United States for a vacation.
Whether you're looking for some fun on the water, partying with friends or visiting a theme park attraction with your children, the Sunshine State has you covered.
According to the travel blog, TripsToDiscover, here are some of the best Florida cities to visit during spring break and the blog's reasons why:
Panama City
- White, sandy beach
- Bars and nightlife
- Outdoor concerts
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Athletes start the swim portion of IRONMAN Florida on November 07, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
Miami and South Beach
- Beautiful beach
- Bars, restaurants and nightlife
- Water and land activities
- Multicultural
- Celebrity sightings possible
Miami Beach, Aerial of Spring Break Crowds. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Clearwater Beach
- Award-winning beach
- Beach bars
- Water and land activities
- Free nightly events along Pier 60 with musicians and street performers
CLEARWATER, FL - MAY 04: People visit Clearwater Beach after Governor Ron DeSantis opened the beaches at 7am on May 04, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Restaurants, retailers, beaches and some state parks reopen today with caveats, as the state continue
Key West
- Beach bars and restaurants along Duval Street
- Smathers Beach
- Sunset celebrations
- Scenic landscapes
KEY WEST, FL - APRIL 04: General views of Fort Zachary Taylor State Beach on Easter weekend during Spring Break on April 04, 2021 in Key West, Florida. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Daytona Beach
- Sandy beach
- Water activities
- Nightclubs
- Attractions such as the Main Street Pier and Boardwalk
Cocoa Beach
- Known as surfing capital of Florida
- Beach bars and restaurants
- Home to the Original Ron Jon Surf Shop
A surfer eyes the Disney Cruise Line ships Fantasy, left, and Dream on the horizon as they sit stationary off of Cocoa Beach, Fla., in this view from Lori Wilson Park, March 24, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Fort Myers
- Known for parties along the beach during spring break
- Beach games and live entertainment
- Fishing
- Shopping
Orlando
- Home to many attractions like Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, GatorLand, and more
- Shopping
- Restaurants