Best cities for a Florida spring break vacation

Spring break season has arrived and if you're looking for some fun with your family or friends, Florida is one of the most popular destinations in the United States for a vacation.

Whether you're looking for some fun on the water, partying with friends or visiting a theme park attraction with your children, the Sunshine State has you covered.

According to the travel blog, TripsToDiscover, here are some of the best Florida cities to visit during spring break and the blog's reasons why:

Panama City

White, sandy beach

Bars and nightlife

Outdoor concerts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Athletes start the swim portion of IRONMAN Florida on November 07, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Miami and South Beach

Beautiful beach

Bars, restaurants and nightlife

Water and land activities

Multicultural

Celebrity sightings possible

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Miami Beach, Aerial of Spring Break Crowds. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Clearwater Beach

Award-winning beach

Beach bars

Water and land activities

Free nightly events along Pier 60 with musicians and street performers

CLEARWATER, FL - MAY 04: People visit Clearwater Beach after Governor Ron DeSantis opened the beaches at 7am on May 04, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Restaurants, retailers, beaches and some state parks reopen today with caveats, as the state continue Expand

Key West

Beach bars and restaurants along Duval Street

Smathers Beach

Sunset celebrations

Scenic landscapes

KEY WEST, FL - APRIL 04: General views of Fort Zachary Taylor State Beach on Easter weekend during Spring Break on April 04, 2021 in Key West, Florida. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Daytona Beach

Sandy beach

Water activities

Nightclubs

Attractions such as the Main Street Pier and Boardwalk

Cocoa Beach

Known as surfing capital of Florida

Beach bars and restaurants

Home to the Original Ron Jon Surf Shop

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A surfer eyes the Disney Cruise Line ships Fantasy, left, and Dream on the horizon as they sit stationary off of Cocoa Beach, Fla., in this view from Lori Wilson Park, March 24, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Fort Myers

Known for parties along the beach during spring break

Beach games and live entertainment

Fishing

Shopping

Orlando