Best Buy Insignia air fryer products recalled after reports of fire, burn hazard

More than 770,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens sold at Best Buy stores across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled after reports of the products catching fire or melting — resulting in some instances of property damage and injuries.

The recalled products are Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens and were sold at Best Buy stores and online, as well as on eBay and Google between November 2018 and February 2022, according to a statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Roughly 635,000 products in the U.S. are being recalled, as well as an additional 137,000 in Canada.

Best Buy said it received 68 reports from U.S. customers and 36 reports from Canadian customers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens "catching fire, burning or melting."

"These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg," the CPSC said in a statement.

The air fryers, which have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts, sold for between $30 and $150, officials said. The brand name "INSIGNIA" is on the top or front of each unit.

The recalled products have model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1, which can be found on a rating label on the bottom of each unit.

The CPSC said customers with the recalled air fryer or air fryer oven should immediately stop using the product and return it to Best Buy for a refund "in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com."

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions, officials said. Customers will receive a credit of $50 — or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

