Beloved Florida sheriff's deputy K-9 killed in crash

Fredy, a beloved K-9 dog for the Orange County Sheriff's Office, has died, deputies announced on social media.

The 2.5-year-old Springer Spaniel died Monday after the vehicle he was in was hit by another car.

Deputies said Fredy was a drug detection dog who successfully intercepted hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics coming into Central Florida in his short life.

"We will forever honor Fredy’s contributions to Orange County and never forget his service and sacrifice," the sheriff's office said in a statement.