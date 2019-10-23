Beautiful! Cooler temperatures arrive in Central Florida

Sometimes you just need a break from the heat!

Wednesday morning brought cooler temperatures across Central Florida with the northern part of the state really feeling the chill with wake-up temperatures in the 50s.

Download app | Live radar

The Orlando-area didn't get quite the cooldown we hoped for, but no worries, it's still going to be a gorgeous Wednesday.

"Many of you are probably wondering 'where's the cool front?'" said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "It's taking its time, sliding over the state. Already north Florida is feeling the effects with cooler, drier wake-up temperatures. We'll really feel the effects this afternoon."

Lower humidity and highs are topping off around 80-degrees in Orlando.

Advertisement

The cooler weather won't last long, though. Humidity and rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday with highs around 85-degrees.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has detected a tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula and the eastern Bay of Campeche.

"This disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward and emerge over the Bay of Campeche on Thursday, and then move northward and northeastward into the southwestern and central Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday," the NHC said. "Some development will be possible by late Friday and Saturday before the system likely becomes absorbed by a cold front on Sunday."

The hurricane center gives it a 30-percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

Be sure to download the Fox 35 Weather App to get your daily forecast right on your cellphone.