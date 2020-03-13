Beaches appear unaffected by coronavirus fears

A day after theme parks in Orlando announced they plan to close down, it was a packed house at local beaches.



The Danikas family was in town visiting from Wisconsin. Mom Shiela said she feels safer at the beach.

"You’re not interacting with too many people, you know, coming up and hugging them or touching them in any way shape or form, so I’m not worried about that at all," she said.



The family drove nearly 20 hours to avoid flying.



"I have a daughter that has a compromised immune system so I didn’t want to have her on a plane and all the germs, everyone next to each other," she said.



The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging social distancing to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. Sheila said the virus has changed their usual vacation routine.



They are staying in for dinner instead of eating out and switching off between the ocean and the pool. She was at ease learning the CDC released information about water safety on its website.



"There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19."

They are keeping a close eye on their daughter who has a comprimised immune system, but not letting the virus pause their vacation.



"I don’t feel like we need to shut down our world for it. We just need to be extra careful. We need to sanitize here we need to sanitize all of us," she said.