BB gun found on Ocala high school campus; four people detained, police say

The Brief A BB gun was found on the campus of West Post High School in Ocala on Monday, according to police. Four people were detained, and one person had a BB gun in their possession, police said. The school was placed on lockdown briefly. Law enforcement said there were no injuries.



Four people were detained after a BB gun was found on the campus of an Ocala school, according to law enforcement.

What we know:

Ocala Police and the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to West Post High School on Monday after receiving reports of a gun on campus.

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A student reported seeing another student in the parking lot with a weapon, according to school officials.

Four people were detained, and one person had a BB gun, authorities said.

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No injuries were reported and no one was in danger, according to law enforcement.

The school was placed on lockdown briefly while law enforcement investigated the incident.

No other details have been released.