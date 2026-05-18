BB gun found on Ocala high school campus; four people detained, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Four people were detained after a BB gun was found on the campus of an Ocala school, according to law enforcement.
What we know:
Ocala Police and the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to West Post High School on Monday after receiving reports of a gun on campus.
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A student reported seeing another student in the parking lot with a weapon, according to school officials.
Four people were detained, and one person had a BB gun, authorities said.
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No injuries were reported and no one was in danger, according to law enforcement.
The school was placed on lockdown briefly while law enforcement investigated the incident.
No other details have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Public Schools.