Bars, restaurants, casinos closed in NJ and NY

Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday.

Murphy made the announcement Monday morning along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The same restrictions apply to those two states. New Jersey's Assembly is set to vote on more than two dozen bills aimed at confronting the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.

The steps mark the latest escalation of efforts to keep people apart in the New York metropolitan area, and an attempt to coordinate a response.

"We've got to work through this together. The feds have been asleep at the switch," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on a conference call.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

New Jersey officials on Sunday announced 31 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 98.

The second COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.