Back-to-school forecast: Hot and steamy as kids head back to class

Welcome Back!

The new school year is in full swing on this Tuesday with most Central Florida counties heading back to the classroom!

A few showers will be possible in Southern Brevard County this morning. Expect dry weather for the remainder of the area.

RELATED: NHC: Tropical Storm Fred likely to form on Tuesday

Temps will be warm out the door early, mid-upper 70s in most cases. The ride home will offer up the typical hot, steamy 90s. Afternoon rain chances are in the 40-50% range with the best chances around Orlando Metro westward.

Highs this afternoon soar into the lower 90s for all inland locations, heat index hovers in the 101-103 degree range.

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

The latest rainfall forecast modeling coming into the FOX 35 Storm Center reveals showers and storms for the PM hours. Like yesterday, the pattern will set up to offer mainly inland rain chances, west of I-95.

Storms will grow heading into the afternoon around the I-4 corridor, tracking West closer to Tampa by the day's end.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.