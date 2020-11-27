Baby dies after being found unresponsive in Orlando home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found unresponsive at a home.
Deputies responded to 6107 Medford Court in Orlando on Friday morning. According to a news release, the grandfather woke up and found the one-month-old female unresponsive.
"The baby was transported to Advent Health Orlando South and was pronounced
deceased at the hospital."
Detectives are following up on the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back as more details come in.
