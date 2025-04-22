Avelo Airlines is ending certain flights from Daytona Beach airport, officials say

The Brief Avelo Airlines will discontinue certain flights from Daytona Beach International Airport at the end of April, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed. The airline cited "poor performance indicators" as one of the reasons for the cancellations.



A popular low-cost airline is ending some of its flight options currently offered from a Central Florida, according to officials.

What we know:

Avelo Airlines said it will discontinue its weekly flights from Daytona Beach International Airport to Hartford, Connecticut and Charlotte/Concord, New Hampshire, at the end of April.

The airline, however, will continue to fly to New Haven, Connecticut and Philadelphia / Wilmington, Delaware, officials confirmed.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

Why is Avelo Airlines ending the routes?

What they're saying:

"These routes had poor performance indicators and were not booking in the normal pattern we like to see," a spokesperson for the airline told FOX 35 News.

In a social media post, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry described the situation as "bad news" for the city but highlighted that the airport continues to offer flights to eight destinations through other airlines.

What is Avelo Airlines?

Dig deeper:

Avelo Airlines is a U.S.-based ultra-low-cost carrier known for flying from secondary airports to keep fares low. It operates a fleet of Boeing 737s and serves over 50 destinations across the U.S., the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The airline began offering twice-weekly service from Daytona Beach in June 2023, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

At the time, Avelo representatives said Daytona Beach was one of their most-requested routes, making the decision an easy one.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: