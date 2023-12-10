Avalon Wolves Division I 12-U Pop Warner Super Bowl Champs

The Avalon Wolves were crowned Division I 12-U Pop Warner Super Bowl Champs, completing an undefeated season at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

The Wolves steamrolled through the first two rounds of the Pop Warner Tournament. However, the Portage Indians presented a tougher challenge in the championship game on Saturday. That’s where Avalon’s defense shined.

Taebor Williams had some big plays, including an interception that kept the Indians from getting into the endzone again before the break.

"We always teach them that every play is an individual play. You don’t play the sport, you play each individual play," Avalon head coach Fred Rolle told FOX 35. "We just told them to hold it together, play the next play."

"Learning how to push through adversity, learning how to trust the process," Avalon head coach Fred McNeal added.

Tied at six coming out of halftime, Avalon never stopped fighting. A couple of touchdowns, a big 4th down stop, and a timely pick-six late in the game, sealed a victory for the Wolves.

They won 26-14.

"It feels great for all the support. For all the fans to show up," quarterback Peyton Caroll said.

"Just blessed. We’ve been working for this since February. Almost been working for this our whole lives, just blessed," Taebor Williams said.

The Avalon Wolves, based out of the Orlando area, say they set a goal at the beginning of the season ti win all of their games. Getting to achieve a goal they set is special.

"That’s one of the first thing we talked about in our first practice. Coach, they were going to promise to get us here, and we got here," Williams said.

Avalon’s 11U team also won a national title, beating the Dixmoor Vikings 26-0.