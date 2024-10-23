Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate after pedestrian struck, killed in Deltona

Updated  October 23, 2024 11:23pm EDT
Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this evening on Deltona Boulevard and did not survive. 

The road was closed between Fowler Drive and Gaynor Road, while authorities investigated.

Neighbors gathered to observe the scene, which was marked by emergency lights and caution tape. One resident expressed concerns about speeding vehicles on the road, saying, "For the most part, it is safe, but some people will fly down here going 50 or 60 miles an hour."

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident to establish the details surrounding the crash. No other information was immediately released.

