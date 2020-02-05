Authorities identify victim in fatal DeBary house fire

article

A 27-year-old DeBary resident died from injuries sustained during a house fire that happened early Monday morning.

Jamie Garrett, 27, was pronounced deceased Monday at 3:27 p.m. The homeowner, Garrett's grandmother, told Volusia sheriff’s deputies she was awakened shortly before 2 a.m. by a sound in the home and began smelling smoke. She said she found her grandson in the garage, which was filled with smoke, and there were flames on her grandson’s feet, which she extinguished with her hands. She was not injured.

Both got out of the house. The grandmother ran to a nearby home to call for help and when she returned, her grandson was not outside. Authorities said it appeared that Garrett went back into the burning home.

Firefighters located Garrett and pulled him outside to safety. He was transported to Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City and later flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

The cause and circumstances of the fire remain under investigation by the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.