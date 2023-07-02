Squirrels 'sploot' in tree to cool down during Texas heatwave

Just like humans, wildlife in Central Texas are attempting to cool down during the recent heatwave, including a group of squirrels in Austin.

Alyssa Vidales posted a video to Twitter of three squirrels splayed out in a star shape while lying in a tree Friday, June 30.

According to NPR, this behavior is called "splooting," where animals find cool surfaces and lie down on their stomachs with their legs spread to cool off.

While it looks cute, it can also be a sign these little creatures are experiencing temperatures they're not used to, says NPR.

Central Texas has been experiencing triple-digit heat and excessive heat warnings for most of June, with slightly cooler temperatures ahead, but not by much.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible heat advisories in the days following July 4th, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s across south-Central Texas.