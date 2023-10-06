Atlas V rocket successfully launches Amazon broadband satellite network into low Earth orbit Friday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 501 rocket successfully launched the Protoflight mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper.
The rocket delivered two prototype satellites into low Earth orbit for Project Kuiper – a LEO satellite network that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world.
The launch happened at 2:06 p.m. Friday and took off at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Amazon is shooting to set up a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit to serve consumers, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations operating in places without reliable connectivity.