Atlas V rocket successfully launches Amazon broadband satellite network into low Earth orbit Friday

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 501 rocket successfully launched the Protoflight mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper. 

The rocket delivered two prototype satellites into low Earth orbit for Project Kuiper – a LEO satellite network that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world. 

The launch happened at 2:06 p.m. Friday and took off at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Amazon is shooting to set up a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit to serve consumers, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations operating in places without reliable connectivity. 