Atlas V rocket to take off from Florida Space Coast Saturday morning

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is targeting Saturday morning to launch its Atlas V 551 rocket to improve space domain awareness.

The Atlas V 551 rocket is launching as part of the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 mission, a joint National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and U.S. Space Force (USSF) capability.

The launch is scheduled for 8:51 a.m.

The ULA said the mission will strengthen the NRO's ability to provide a wide range of timely intelligence information to national decision-makers, warfighters, and intelligence analysts to protect the nation's vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will open at 7:15 a.m. for those who want to attend the launch in person.

Live launch updates will start at 5:30 a.m. from the launch control center.

Cape Canaveral has had a busy weekend as SpaceX prepares to launch its Falcon 9 rocket to send Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit Friday night.