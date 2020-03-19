Atlanta mayor signs executive order limiting restaurants to take-out, closing bars and gyms

The City of Atlanta is taking further steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday that she has signed an executive order limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms, and other areas of gathering.

"I have signed an Executive Order, effective at midnight, limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms, etc. The fate of cities across the globe will be upon soon if we do not follow recommendations on ways to slow the spread of the Coronavirus," the mayor tweeted.

The executive order goes into effect at midnight.

As of Wednesday, three additional people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

On Wednesdau it was learned that Georgia's lieutenant governor and several members of the Georgia General Assembly are self-quarantining after a member of the senate tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31.

The City of South Fulton has implemented a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personelle, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

Lawrnenceville, which has spent nearly 20 years carefully cultivating an array of restaurants along the Historic Downtown Square, is allowing restaurants with a liquor license to sell alcohol with their carry-out meals. Bottled beer and wine.

