At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:15 AM EDT, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
U.S.
KTVU FOX 2

Brinks guard shoots and kills suspect in botched attempted robbery in Oakland, source says

Police and the FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck where three people were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month.

The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said. 

The guard was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Nothing was taken from the truck, authorities said.

The shooting comes only days after an attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland left one suspect dead and two people wounded, including a guard.

The Sept. 23 holdup took place outside an auto parts store on 44th Avenue and International Boulevard.

A source close to the case told KTVU a Brinks security guard killed a robbery suspect and the guard was shot in the leg. 

A third person — an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire — went separately to a hospital, police said.

And on Sept. 7, an armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro died from his injuries, police said. He had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years.

Police described it as a "robbery gone bad. The thieves did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.