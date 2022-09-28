At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month.

The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.

The guard was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Nothing was taken from the truck, authorities said.

The shooting comes only days after an attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland left one suspect dead and two people wounded, including a guard.

The Sept. 23 holdup took place outside an auto parts store on 44th Avenue and International Boulevard.

A source close to the case told KTVU a Brinks security guard killed a robbery suspect and the guard was shot in the leg.

A third person — an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire — went separately to a hospital, police said.

And on Sept. 7, an armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro died from his injuries, police said. He had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years.

Police described it as a "robbery gone bad. The thieves did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.