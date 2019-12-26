At least 1 dead after fiery crash in Melbourne, FHP reports
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that one person died in a crash in Melbourne on Thursday night.
On Thursday around 7:55 p.m., they said that two vehicles crashed in Melbourne at Radar Road and Highway 192. One of the vehicles caught fire.
Three people were reportedly transported to area hospitals. One person was pronounced dead at Melbourne Regional, FHP confirmed.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.