As 'America's Most Wanted' airs on FOX 35, Osceola's 'Most Wanted' is also getting attention

As "America's Most Wanted" returns to television on FOX 35, we talked to the Osceola sheriff about the county's most wanted. Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez puts his most wanted villains on video clips. By posting them on social media, he says suspects often end in the slammer.

They search for some of the most dangerous criminals in his county. He credits some classics on TV for his own style.

"I used to watch COPS and America’s Most Wanted. Those are the shows that are kind of legacies," Sheriff Lopez said.

He even makes appearances on "most wanted" shows in Puerto Rico, saying many of his criminals travel to and from that area.

"Anytime we put this intel out there through the videos, you get eyes from all over the county and outside the county. They actually help us."

And now, he needs your help finding 32-year-old Jonathan Colon. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and discharging a weapon.

"One guy wanted for shooting a gun in the air and shooting at people over a dispute. He’s a registered felon."

Sheriff Lopez says he’s also seen a big increase in sex crimes against children, in-person and online.

"It’s just an odd pattern that we’ve seen since this pandemic. Osceola’s most wanted: Mr. Richard Reyes. He failed to register as a sex offender and it’s not his first time."

Lopez wants to find Reyes 53.

"He’s been seen in churches, in the local area and we’re still looking for him. I’m sure he’s not there to redeem himself. He may be looking for another victim."

That’s why Lopez works quickly, hoping to catch these suspects before it’s too late.

"We don’t want them in Osceola County if they can’t comply with the law."

If you have information regarding any of the most wanted in Osceola County or around Central Florida, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.