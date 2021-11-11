Arrest made in fatal Pine Hills crash that killed pedestrian

article

An arrest has been made in an incident in Pine Hills over the summer that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

In the early morning hours of July 31, Orange County sheriff's deputies ad troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of North Pine Hills Rd. and Indian Hills Rd. regarding a two-car crash. When they arrives, they found a pedestrian had been struck by a truck.

The victim, 34-year-old Candice Elizabeth Colvert, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Kenneth Bernell Postell, 31, is now facing a first-degree murder charge in Colvert's death.

