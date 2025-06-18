Arrest made in 2023 Christmas Day hit and run that killed man in Melbourne

The Brief A Palm Bay woman has been arrested in connection with a 2023 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Drew Sofranko in Melbourne. The victim had just served as best man at his father’s wedding hours before the crash. The arrest follows a nearly 18-month investigation and a public plea from Sofranko’s family.



More than a year after a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas Day, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 23-year-old pedestrian.

What we know:

Melbourne police officers have arrested 26-year-old Tekayiaha Hardy of Palm Bay in connection with the deadly hit-and-run that killed Andrew "Drew" Sofranko on Dec. 25, 2023.

Hardy is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and is currently being held without bond. Authorities say Hardy struck Sofranko while he was crossing East Strawbridge Avenue, then fled without rendering aid.

The arrest comes following a lengthy investigation into the fatal incident.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed what ultimately led them to charge Hardy. It's also unclear whether additional charges could be filed or if Hardy has retained a lawyer. Police located a white 2019 Chevrolet Malibu shortly after the crash, but further details about its examination have not been released.

The backstory:

Sofranko, 23, had just served as best man at his father’s wedding before being struck and killed. The tragedy gained attention when his father, Douglas Sofranko, spoke with FOX 35 News and pleaded for justice and hired a private investigator to assist in the search for the driver.

What they're saying:

Investigators said Drew Sofranko was hit and killed just 48 hours after he served as best man at his dad’s wedding.

"Dad, you’ve been my hero and guide, and now seeing you take this step with such grace and happiness fills my heart with immense joy," Drew Sofranko said a video recording of a toast to his father and his bride.

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie spoke with Douglas Sofranko days after his son's death.

"The only thing I care about is getting justice for Drew; nothing else literally matters to me at this point," Douglas Sofranko told FOX 35 News in December 2023. "I never imagined in my wildest dreams I’d ever be speaking with a homicide detective about something that happened to a family member, much less my only child."

At the time, a grieving Douglas Sofranko told FOX 35 that he found himself leaning on advice he gave to his son over the loss of a friend a few days before his death.

"I said, ‘The best thing you can do is mourn your friend’s loss, but more importantly, celebrate his life," Douglas Sofranko recalled. "Think of all the good memories you had."

Mackenzie met again with Douglas Sofranko on Wednesday following news of Hardy's arrest, showing him an image of her jail booking photo released by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

"You’re not supposed to hate people, and maybe in time that will pass," he said. "Right now, no, just hatred."

Melbourne Police said digital and forensic evidence placed Hardy behind the wheel at the time.

"She had the opportunity to do the right thing and didn’t do it, so now I’ll let justice and let the legal system do the right thing for her," Douglas Sofranko said.

He said his son was the most "forgiving kid" in the entire world, but he is trying to live lifeRya the way Drew would want him to.

"What would he think, and what would he want me to do and try to make him proud of me, is the best way to say it… the forgiveness part is going to be hard. I say God forgives; I don’t have to."

