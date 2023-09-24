Armed man shot, killed by Orange County deputies overnight, sheriff says

An armed man who reportedly threatened passing drivers and his roommate was shot and killed overnight by Florida deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff Office.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a home on Suncreek Court around 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving 911 calls about a man reportedly shooting a gun in the backyard of a home. Deputies responded, but were unable to get in touch with him.

Three hours later, around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were again called to the same house for reports of a man in his 30s or 40s pointing a gun at passing vehicles, and at his roommate.

Deputies negotiated with the man for about 40 minutes and tried to get him to surrender, Sheriff Mina said, but he refused to come outside. Eventually, the man came outside.

Deputies tried to subdue him with a stun gun, but the man pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired one time into the air, Sheriff Mina said. He was then shot, and died at the scene.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Four Orange County deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

Once that investigation is completed, the Orange County Sheriff's Office will conduct its own internal investigation.