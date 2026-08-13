'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after shooting, vehicle thefts in Marion County

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The Brief Deputies are searching for 49-year-old Leroy Parks III after a shooting in Ocklawaha. The victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Parks may be armed and driving a stolen white 2016 Nissan Titan, authorities said.



Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 49-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting and the theft of two vehicles Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Leroy Parks III.

The backstory:

Deputies said Parks left a home on Southeast 192nd Court in Ocklawaha after a shooting about 5:45 a.m. and then stole two vehicles. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said Parks may still have a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Parks may be driving a stolen white 2016 Nissan Titan with Florida license plate 31DVBK.

The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who sees Parks or the vehicle to call 911 immediately and not approach him.