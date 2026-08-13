'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after shooting, vehicle thefts in Marion County
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 49-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting and the theft of two vehicles Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Leroy Parks III.
The backstory:
Deputies said Parks left a home on Southeast 192nd Court in Ocklawaha after a shooting about 5:45 a.m. and then stole two vehicles. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Authorities said Parks may still have a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe Parks may be driving a stolen white 2016 Nissan Titan with Florida license plate 31DVBK.
The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who sees Parks or the vehicle to call 911 immediately and not approach him.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.