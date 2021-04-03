Expand / Collapse search

'Armed and dangerous': Orlando police searching for man accused of attempted murder

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous. 

Police are looking for Rajari Lamar Smith. They say on February 5, a victim was found shot multiple times in the body and face on Lake Martin Lane, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries and loss of vision. 

Smith reportedly has strong ties to Orlando and was last seen in the Kissimmee area after fleeing from law enforcement, police said. 

MORE NEWS: FHP: 11-year-old girl killed in apparent street race crash

Smith has several tattoos including a 'crown' above his right eyebrow and a large NFL logo on his neck. He has a tattoo of 'FLA' on his right bicep and and '407' on his left bicep. 

Police say if you see him, do not approach, and instead call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.