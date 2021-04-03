'Armed and dangerous': Orlando police searching for man accused of attempted murder

article

Orlando police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for Rajari Lamar Smith. They say on February 5, a victim was found shot multiple times in the body and face on Lake Martin Lane, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries and loss of vision.

Smith reportedly has strong ties to Orlando and was last seen in the Kissimmee area after fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

Smith has several tattoos including a 'crown' above his right eyebrow and a large NFL logo on his neck. He has a tattoo of 'FLA' on his right bicep and and '407' on his left bicep.

Police say if you see him, do not approach, and instead call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.