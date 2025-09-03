Argentine Tegus: Has South Florida invasive lizard made its way to Central Florida?

The Brief Is the Argentine Tegu, an invasive lizard making its way up to Central Florida? A Brevard County driver recently noticed a strange lizard crossing the road. It’s likely another invasive species moving into the area. Experts think it’s likely an Argentine Tegu which are prohibited in Florida and likely a dumped pet.



Florida is known for its wildlife, but it is also known for its invasive species, unnatural wildlife that wreaks havoc on Florida's ecosystem, whether it's in the water or on land. The Burmese Python and Green Iguana are both not native to Florida – among more than 30 nonnative reptiles, amphibians, fish, birds, and invertebrates species.

And in Brevard County, a Florida woman believes she caught a strange lizard. She contacted FOX 35 because she wasn't sure what it was.

What we know:

Amy Crocker said she was at the intersection of John Rhodes and Ellis in Brevard County, waiting for the light to turn green. Before it did, she thought she spotted an alligator crossing the street. Though, as soon as she saw its tongue flick in and out of its mouth, she knew it wasn't a gator, but had no idea what it was.

She posted a photo of the strange encounter on social media. She thought it looked like a Komodo Dragon, but had only seen one of those at the zoo. Several people left comments on her post, with most thinking it may have been an Argentine Black and White Tego, an invasive species in Florida.

Amy reported it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC told FOX 35's Esther Bower that if it was a Tego, it was likely a pet that someone abandoned because Argentine Black and White Tegos are not breeding in Brevard County.

What are Argentine Tegus?

The large lizards can live up to 15 years in the wild, can grow up to 4 feet long and have long tongues, according to the FWC's website. Like their name, they have a black and white scaly exterior.

They are omnivores and can eat small birds and mammals. They’re known to be defensive, have long nails, and sharp teeth, so you shouldn’t approach one if you see them. They’re native to South and Central America and are closely related to Monitor Lizards, which are in Africa, Asia and Australia.

Both monitors and tegus are invasive in Florida. They're considered dangerous and defensive.

"They’ll eat small birds, small mammals and they can take down a little larger prey like an armadillo," said Brandon Fisher, a wildlife expert at Gatorland.

"I think it’s kind of scary because I have kids and smaller pets. I have a chihuahua and that thing could easily eat it," Crocker.

What's next:

FWC is actively tracking invasive species across the state. If you see something you’re worried about, report it to officials. The public can help by reporting tegu sightings to the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681) or online at Ivegot1.org, along with a photo and the exact location of the sighting.