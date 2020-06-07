Application portal closed within a minute of first application for Orange County stimulus, officials say

After receiving over 2,000 applications in just minutes, Orange County will not accept any more applications for the $1,000 stimulus until Wednesday.

Orange County is offering eligible residents $1,000 and small businesses $10,000. Applications for these funds opened at 8 a.m. on Monday morning but within minutes, the county stopped accepting applications.

The website reads"this online application is temporarily closed. The next opening date is Wednesday, June 10, 2020" when trying to apply on Monday morning.

Orange County said that this is happening because of the overwhelming response today. They have already received 2,000 applications and will take more on Wednesday.

Despite anticipating the site would go live at 8 a.m., the first application was started at 7:54. Within a minute, the application portal was closed because there were already 2,000 people in the portal, Orange County officials said.

If eligible, residents will receive a one-time $1,000 payment per eligible household. Eligible small businesses can receive a grant of $10,000. However, funds for both programs are said to be limited and will reopen weekly until all funds are depleted. Only 1,000 applications will be reviewed a week.

For individuals to be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Orange County, Florida.

Pay rent or own a home in Orange County, Florida.

You or another adult in your household lost a job or experienced a reduction in hours at work due to COVID-19.

You and all adults in your household are a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident.

The money being distributed comes from the $243 million Orange County received through the federal CARES Act.

The application dates for June are:

Monday, June 8

Wednesday, June 10

Saturday, June 20

Wednesday, June 24

Apply for the Orange County stimulus check at ocfl.net/orangecares.

