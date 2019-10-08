Applebee's selling $1 Vampire cocktails during the month of October

article

To celebrate the scariest time of the year, Applebee's is hoping to calm your nerves with their frighteningly good deal.

For the entire month of October, participating Applebee's will be serving up the $1 Vampire!

It's Applebee’s newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

The Vampire is served in a 10-ounce mug, featuring a mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit and a dash of pineapple. As an added bonus, if you don't have a Halloween costume yet, the drink comes with a complimentary pair of vampire fangs!

“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”

The drink special will be available now through October 31..