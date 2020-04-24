Apopka mother and daughter dancing through stay-at-home-order go viral on TikTok

article

An Apopka mother and daughter duo are going viral with a TikTok video they made while social distancing in their home.

Stephanie and her daughter, Jaliyah ‘Juicy’ Kersten, made the TikTok video that caught the attention of celebrities like "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson. On Stephanie's birthday, she and Jaliyah made a TikTok of themselves dancing.

"I figured let’s just post it so she feels special on her birthday," said Jaliyah ‘Juicy’ Kersten. "I did not expect it to blow up like that."

The two never expected that it would go viral. The video has more than 700,000 views on TikTok. It was shared on a popular page on Instagram, "theshaderoom," and has more than 5 million views. It caught the eye of celebrities including The Rock who wished Stephanie a happy birthday.

"That’s probably the most texts I’ve gotten, like omg The Rock!" Stephanie Kersten said. "'You're the real deal!"

The Apopka family hopes that others will get into the rhythm of the 'new normal' and make the best of being home with their loved ones during these difficult times.

"It brings us all together," Stephanie Kersten said. "Just find something that you guys love to do. We’re not going to make it a bad thing, we’re going to make it a good thing."