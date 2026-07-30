Apopka City Commission approves lower property tax increase after heated budget debate

The Brief Apopka commissioners approved a proposed 10% property tax increase ahead of a crucial state deadline, lowering a previously proposed 22% tax hike. Florida state law requires a unanimous vote for tax increases above 10%. Lowering the proposal to 10% allowed the commission to pass the measure with a 4-1 supermajority vote. Commissioner Nadia Anderson cast the only "no" vote due to transparency concerns, while Mayor Nick Nesta warned that reduced tax rates will force the city to scale back services.



The Apopka City Commission has approved a scaled-back property tax rate, bringing a proposed tax hike down to 10% following vocal resident feedback and intense debate over city spending.

Commissioners were previously debating a proposed tax increase of 22%. However, facing a strict state deadline to submit a tentative rate, city leaders pivoted to the lower 10% increase option.

Local perspective:

During the public comment portion of the meeting, local residents expressed frustration over rising living costs and questioned how city funds are allocated.

"How much of our budget is strictly for state and federal mandates, how much support for normal general fund operations, and can any millage increase be dedicated exclusively for infrastructure?" one resident asked.

Another community member urged leaders to take a slower approach: "If we can do this incrementally in steps, I think that would be better so we as residents can better prepare ourselves and our budgets and the things we have to do, because we all have problems."

The decision to drop the tax hike to 10% was strategically significant under Florida law. State statutes dictate that any municipal tax increase exceeding 10% requires a unanimous vote from the city commission. By capping the proposed increase at 10%, the city lowered the required threshold to a two-thirds supermajority, allowing the measure to pass in a 4-1 vote.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson, who cast the sole dissenting vote, argued that the city has not provided enough clarity to property owners on how the additional revenue will be used:

"I'm not willing to tell the taxpayers that we need more money out of their households, but we can't tell them where the money is going."

Mayor Nick Nesta acknowledged the public's desire for fiscal restraint, but cautioned that lowering the tax rate will inevitably impact city services and municipal operations:

"I've heard from the public and made sure I understand what they are saying, and they want us to cut, and we will. But I don't think they understand we will have to cut things they don't necessarily want us to cut."

What's next:

With the tentative property tax rate capped, commissioners will now review individual department budgets line-by-line to determine where spending cuts will be made.

The final public budget hearing and vote is scheduled for September 3.