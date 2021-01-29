Apopka Assisted Living Facility owner waits for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered vaccines to be administered to nursing homes and assisted living facilities by the end of Sunday, some wonder if it will happen.

Susan Kornegay said it hasn’t been easy for everyone at Wellsprings Residence Assisted Living, as they wait for the vaccine.

"They’re frustrated," she explained. "They say other elderly folks are receiving vaccinations. Why haven’t they received it here? What’s going on? They think I’m doing something wrong and I’m doing everything I can to bring it to us."

Kornegay said initially there was confusion as to who was going to administer the vaccine. Finally, CDR Health, an emergency management firm brought in by the state to vaccinate people in long-term facilities was assigned to do 1,900 facilities in three weeks. That included Wellsprings.

"Informed us that we will be getting our vaccinations."

Komegay said she never received the 24 hour notice from CDR Health as promised. On Sunday morning, they called saying they would be there in an hour, which wasn't enough time to prepare. She said she has placed everyone on standby this weekend.

Advertisement

"It’s getting my staff to come on over. Hopefully, it’s not gonna be a Sunday morning like before when people were in church or doing other things. I’ll take it. Whenever they come I’ll take it."

CDR Health was contracted in early January to support assisted living facilities to help complete all first-dose vaccinations at the assisted living facilities before the end of the month.

"We are extraordinarily proud to serve the state of Florida and the Governor in an emergency capacity, in various outlets around the state," said CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

A CDR Health spokesperson told FOX 35 News that they did give Wellsprings Residence 24 hours notice and called several times last week. CDR Health said it is working to reschedule with the facility.

Komegay insisted she never received that notice, but she said she is grateful they finally called after we reached out.

"Absolutely you helped! I don’t think we would have received that phone call," she said, adding that she hopes her residents and employees are vaccinated soon. "I don’t care about the deadline, just get it into our arms please."

CDR Health provided FOX 35 News with this additional information:

CDR was hired by the State of Florida on January 7 to vaccinate any assisted living facility that CVS or Walgreens had scheduled on or after January 24 to assist with speeding up the process of vaccinating the State’s Long-Term Care patients

CDR began vaccinating and confirming vaccinationson January 11

CDR has contacted every assisted living facility on its list 24 to 72 hours in advance of their arrival

The company is vaccinating anyone at the facilities that provided consent and will be performing two additional clinics for anyone requiring a second dose and for those that may want to get the first dose at that time

Second doses will be administered by the company that administered the first doses to each assisted living facility

The company is in the process of reviewing the additional categories of senior living facilities that require vaccination with the state, Vidal-Duart added.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.