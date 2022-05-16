Apopka police: Teen reported missing, last heard from nearly a month ago

article

The Apopka Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager who officers say has not been heard from since April 19.

According to a news release, Hailey Michaels, 16, was last seen wearing torn jeans, a crop top shirt (color unknown) and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Information about where she was last seen was not immediately available.

Police say she has a heart tattoo on her left middle finger, a butterfly tattoo on her left hand and a Gemini symbol tattoo behind her left ear.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the teen's location, you're asked to call the police department at (407) 703-1757 or email at APDTIPS@Apopka.net.