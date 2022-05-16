Expand / Collapse search

Apopka police: Teen reported missing, last heard from nearly a month ago

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

The Apopka Police Department is searching for missing teenager Hailey Michaels. (Photo provided by the Apopka Police Department)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Apopka Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager who officers say has not been heard from since April 19.

According to a news release, Hailey Michaels, 16, was last seen wearing torn jeans, a crop top shirt (color unknown) and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Information about where she was last seen was not immediately available. 

Police say she has a heart tattoo on her left middle finger, a butterfly tattoo on her left hand and a Gemini symbol tattoo behind her left ear.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds, according to police. 

If you have any information regarding the teen's location, you're asked to call the police department at (407) 703-1757 or email at APDTIPS@Apopka.net. 