APD believe protesters plan to "scale buildings" as demonstrations continue throughout the city

Protests continue in downtown Austin Saturday night as groups start to gather in the city.

According to FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan, protesters have begun to gather and clash with Austin police in front of Garrett Foster's memorial on 4th and Congress. Foster was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin on Saturday, July 25 when he was shot and killed by an active-duty soldier who was driving for a ride-sharing company that night.

Management for several apartment complexes in East Austin, near the Austin Police Department's Headquarters, have sent letters to residents telling them that police believe protestors plan to scale the buildings ahead of today’s demonstrations. They are told to anticipate the protestors being “armed.”

According to the letters, police told management that the supposed goal is to get a better view of the demonstrations. Residents of the Tyndall, Eleven by Windsor, AMLI Eastside, and La Vista de Guadalupe all received letters.