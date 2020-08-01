Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
6
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 7:30 AM EDT, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

APD believe protesters plan to "scale buildings" as demonstrations continue throughout the city

By Shannon Ryan
Published 
News
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Protests continue in downtown Austin Saturday night as groups start to gather in the city.

According to FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan, protesters have begun to gather and clash with Austin police in front of Garrett Foster's memorial on 4th and Congress. Foster was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin on Saturday, July 25 when he was shot and killed by an active-duty soldier who was driving for a ride-sharing company that night.

Management for several apartment complexes in East Austin, near the Austin Police Department's Headquarters, have sent letters to residents telling them that police believe protestors plan to scale the buildings ahead of today’s demonstrations. They are told to anticipate the protestors being “armed.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

According to the letters, police told management that the supposed goal is to get a better view of the demonstrations. Residents of the Tyndall, Eleven by Windsor, AMLI Eastside, and La Vista de Guadalupe all received letters.