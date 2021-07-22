Another scorcher! Some 'feels like' temps to reach 106

It's going to be hot, humid, and sticky in Central Florida!

If you're heading to the theme parks or working outside, it's going to be a scorcher on Thursday afternoon with a high of 91 degrees at noon. Orlando will see a high of 95.

"But the ‘feels like’ temperatures when you factor in the humidity, anywhere between 101 and 106," says FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wearing loose, comfortable clothing.

Rain chances increase to around 40-percent. Storms are expected after 2 p.m. with the main concerns being lightning, torrential downpours and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph.

