Florida woman indicted with first-degree premeditated murder after newborn baby drowns in toilet

The Brief A Flagler County grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Anne Demegillo on charges of first-degree premeditated murder after her newborn baby died in a toilet. Deputies report that Demegillo confessed to giving birth on the toilet and cleaning the bathroom while the infant died, later hiding the body in a duffle bag before burying it in a shallow grave. Demegillo turned herself in to authorities following the indictment and is now being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.



A Florida woman accused of letting her newborn baby die in a toilet was indicted by a grand jury with first-degree premeditated murder.

After posting bond on March 12 and being released from jail, Anne Demegillo, 20, reportedly turned herself over to authorities, the Flagler County Sheriff's office said.

What we know:

On April 6, a grand jury in the 7th District of Florida indicted a Palm Coast woman – Anne Demegillo – with three charges in connection to the death of her newborn baby girl.

Anne Demegillo, 20, was in court on March 12, charged with the manslaughter of her newborn infant girl.

The grand jury indicted Demegillo, 20, with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse and failure to report the death of a person with intent to conceal the death or alter the evidence or circumstances surrounding such death, the Flagler County Sheriff's office reported.

Read more: Florida newborn baby born in toilet drowned; Mom cleaned bathroom while baby died, deputies say

Deputies said Demegillo gave birth on a toilet – after she claimed she didn't know she was pregnant – and letting the baby drown and die in the toilet while Demegillo cleaned up the blood.

The sheriff's office said Demegillo hid her baby in a duffle bag in the closet and returned later that day to bury the baby in a shallow grave.

Anne Mae Demegillo

In a March 12 court appearance, Demegillo's attorney argued that the circumstances surrounding Demegillo's daughter's death was an "isolated episode." Furthermore, Demegillo's defense – Michael Politis – argued that Demegillo's doesn't have any prior convictions or any mental health history, calling this situation, "aberrant violent behavior." He said Demegillo's alleged recent actions don't prove she'll become a menace to society.

Politis said Demegillo was initially on suicide watch before being released into general population in the jail.

"I don't know how long she will survive," he said. "… It's not necessary to incarcerate her."

What we know:

Demegillo – who turned herself into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility – is being held without bond, deputies said.