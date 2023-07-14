Amtrak wants to make travel to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour easier for fans

article

Fans scrambling to see Beyoncé in concert may be in luck, thanks to Amtrak.

The transit company launched a program to help fans travel to her U.S. tour stops.

Amtrak released an image on its Twitter page of a conductor aboard a metallic horse titled "Amtrak Train-assance," a reference to Beyonce’s tour name "Renaissance."

Beyoncé’s tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden. Her U.S. dates began Wednesday with a show in Philadelphia.

Amtrak will help fans travel to upcoming U.S. stops, including Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The superstar also has shows in Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, DC, Tampa, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, among others.

"Renaissance," Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed dancehall album, is a follow-up to 2016’s "Lemonade." In the years since "Lemonade" was released, Beyoncé has also been featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of "Savage" and opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard."

You can see the full list of tour cities on Beyoncé‘s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




