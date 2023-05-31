Amtrak launches flash sale for summer travel to Florida

article

Amtrak has introduced a limited-time flash sale for travelers throughout the summer to skip the traffic of I-95 and bring aboard their vehicle on the Auto Train.

One-way fares are discounted to $19, plus the additional cost to bring a vehicle. Families with children from ages 2 to 12 start at $9.50.

Travelers can bring along several types of vehicles including, cars, vans, SUVs and motorcycles.

Those traveling in Auto Train Coach, will be seated in reclining seats with an ample amount of legroom, no middle seat, and plenty of outlets that are easily accessible. Customers are also able to enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast while enjoying a beautiful view through a large picture window.

Along with those features, the Auto Train Coach is also prepped with new seating cushions, carpeting, window curtains, and more!

Riders can also book a first-class private room, which comes with priority boarding, a personal attendant, complimentary meals onboard, and new upgrades.

These tickets will be available to purchase from May 31st to June 8th. Travel dates are from June 1st to September 4th with no blackout dates.

The Amtrak train runs through several different locations across the country with the closest one being in Orlando.