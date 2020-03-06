Amid coronavirus fears, cruise lines offer deals to keep ships occupied

article

Carnival Cruise Lines is trying to keep passengers from jumping ship.

Carnival is offering up to $200 in onboard credits, basically cash you can spend on the boat for stays of six days or more.

Princess Cruises is offering a similar deal.

Travel agent Stef Katz said that wasn’t all.

“It's a time of incredible guarantees from suppliers and fee-waivings,” she said. “A time when there may be extra onboard credit for people who are not canceling.”

“All the cruise lines are going to a book-with-confidence situation where they're offering cruise credits to be transferred up to about a year,” Katz said. “There's even airlines that are foregoing their cancellation or change fees for travel in the next 30, 60, 90 days.”

Travelers like Barbara Cutrera said it was worth it.

“We really don't feel at this point that our lives are in danger,” Cutrera said referring to the worries over coronavirus.

With fewer people traveling, Cutrera said she was hoping to cash in on local deals and also avoid long lines.

“For tourists, I'm thinking there are going to be a lot of people who've canceled their trips out of concern and fear.”

Experts say check the airlines and cruise lines directly or book with a travel agent to find the best deals.

“If you want to go visit these wonderful places without any crowds,” Katz said. “Absolutely.”